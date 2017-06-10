RT’s Caleb Maupin on the terrorist attack in Iran, nasty statement from White House

This entry was posted on 06/10/2017, 5:28 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Christopher Phillips on 06/10/2017 - 5:44 am
Nobody ever discusses American government for Israeli terrorism, American government support for terrorism in Syria, support for Saudi dictatorship and terrorism and support for Jandallah, a terrorist organization inside Iran. And don’t get me started on American support for the Contras in Nicaragua during the 1980s.
#2 by jackthewolf1017 on 06/10/2017 - 6:59 am
It is and has been the evil of axis, USA, GB and Israel that creates 99% of the world’s conflicts. It’s all about the IMF and controlling nations monetary policy! Americans are still asleep and believe the MSM and Government propaganda!