RT’s Caleb Maupin on the terrorist attack in Iran, nasty statement from White House


  #1 by Christopher Phillips on 06/10/2017 - 5:44 am

    Nobody ever discusses American government for Israeli terrorism, American government support for terrorism in Syria, support for Saudi dictatorship and terrorism and support for Jandallah, a terrorist organization inside Iran. And don’t get me started on American support for the Contras in Nicaragua during the 1980s.

  #2 by jackthewolf1017 on 06/10/2017 - 6:59 am

    It is and has been the evil of axis, USA, GB and Israel that creates 99% of the world’s conflicts. It’s all about the IMF and controlling nations monetary policy! Americans are still asleep and believe the MSM and Government propaganda!

