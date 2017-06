70% of Israelis don’t view Israeli control of Judea and Samaria as ‘occupation.’

Israel National News

Tel Aviv University’s Dr. Nimrod Rosler worked together with “Save Israel. Stop the Occupation” Founder Professor Daniel Bar-Tal on a survey aimed at understanding how Jewish Israelis see Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria and Diaspora Jews’ involvement in the Israeli-Arab conflict.

The two polled 500 Jewish Israels in September 2016, as part of Dr. Rosler’s research on the Diaspora and the State of Israel and a society involved in intractable conflict.

Prof. Daniel Bar-Tal (political psychologist) is a leading researcher in the world regarding intractable conflicts (in 2013 published a seminal contribution Intractable conflict: Socio-Psychological foundations and dynamics-2013 CUP).

According to the survey, the percentage of Israelis who view Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria dropped from 51% in 2004 to 30% in 2016.

In other words, 70% of Israelis do not believe Israel is “occupying” Judea and Samaria at all.

Those who believe Israel is an “occupier” tend to support the potentially dangerous two-state solution, while the 70% who do not believe in the “occupation” usually reject the “peace process.”

The poll also showed that most Jewish Israelis (66.8%) believe the Israeli-Arab conflict has a negative influence on Diaspora Jews, while 24.9% believe it has “no influence” and 8.4% believe it has a positive influence.

However, 69% of Israeli Jews believe the Israeli-Arab conflict “does not harm or harms a little” the situation of Jews living abroad, while 31.1% said it causes harm.

Regarding whether Israel’s control in Judea and Samaria harms Israeli democracy, 67% said it either “does not harm or harms a little,” while 33% said it “harms” Israel’s democracy.

53.5% of respondents said Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria “does not harm or harms a little” the unity of the Jewish people in Israel, while 46.5% said it does cause harm.

When questioned about whether it harms budget, welfare services, education, and health, 53.3% said “yes” while 46.8% said “no or a little.”

However, 55.1% said Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria “does not harm” Palestinian Arabs or else harms them “a little”, while 44.9% said it certainly harms them.