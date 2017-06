TUT Broadcast June 12, 2017

Trump goes to the Middle East and during his trip, makes clear to Netanyahu & co that Pax Americana cannot suffer any further the insolence of Judea and that a peace deal with the Palestinians will be brought forward whether the Jewish state wants it or not, and a mere few weeks later comes the explosive news–pun obviously intended–that during the infamous ‘6 Day War’ Israel was prepared to detonate a nuclear weapon in order to prevent a repeat of the events of 70 A.D.