Old and New Testaments are Incompatible

Douglas Reed says there is no relationship between the universal, loving God of the New Testament and the cursing psychopathic tribal deity of Deuteronomy. The Old and New Testaments never should have been bound together.

Sabba – I had often wondered why the Church Fathers had decided to keep the Torah and attach it to the New Testament despite their contents being completely antithetical. I had often seen their decision as a blind and fatal mistake. But I now believe that they had no other choice.

Jesus is the Christ, but the concept of Messiahship is entirely jewish and is rooted in the Torah. The Church Fathers had to keep it, though renamed it ‘the Old Testament’, to explain, justify and legitimize the Messiahship of Jesus, the Son of Man, the Son of Mary (PBUT).

Jesus and therefore Christianity, is nothing more than the fulfillment of an old jewish prophecy and this could explain why they decided to included into their Bible.