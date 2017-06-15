Condemning Virginia shooting, Netanyahu says Israel stands with US

PM sends well-wishes to victims of ‘tragic’ assault on Republican lawmakers that left five injured

ed note–until additional information comes in, we must assume that this latest event is exactly what it appears to be–an unhinged anti-Trumper who showed the left’s true colors of violence and radicalism by embracing the blood-n-guts protocol that has always been the real fruit of the Marxist political tree, from Communism to abortion on demand.

Having said that, nevertheless let’s just put Netanyahu’s statement on this matter in its proper context, which can basically summed up with just 2 words–crocodile tears. Israel, and ESPECIALLY Netanyahu’s Likud (despite whatever favorable noises they have made, nevertheless) want Trump GONE, yesterday, and Pence (or someone more cooperative than Trump vis a vis Israel’s demands) put in place who will abandon all this ‘peace’ talk with the Palestinians and just get things back in sync with they way they were under George W. Bush immediately after 9/11. At the very least, Israel had her hands in this latest event in the sense that all her operatives working in the JMSM in America have–before Trump was even elected and then every day afterwards–engaged in a 24/7 nonstop arson campaign against the new administration that at the very least has been aimed at conjuring up as much political instability as possible so as to cause him to stumble and lose steam vis a vis what he is trying to do, and especially with regards to bringing about some resolution to the Palestinian situation.

All can rest assured of something else as well–the message sent by this latest event that all those who stand with Trump now have targets painted on them and that an open season on them has been declared has not been lost to elected members of the Republican party, whether they are operating at the federal, state, or local level of government. As such, we will now see huge swaths of them adopting more of an anti-Trump stance in their public discourse in the hopes that the targets on them will be made smaller and thus that the chances of them being gunned down in public as took place at the baseball game in Virginia will be minimized, all of which of course will contribute towards the weakening of Trump and his plans for what he intends to do both domestically and abroad.

Times of Israel

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday sent wishes for a fast recovery to the victims of the Virginia shooting attack, saying Israel stands with the US on this “difficult day.”

A rifle-wielding critic of US President Donald Trump opened fire Wednesday on US lawmakers practicing for a charity baseball game, seriously wounding a top Republican congressman and injuring four others before he was killed by police.

The 66-year-old gunman was identified as James T. Hodgkinson of Belleville, Illinois, an ardent supporter of liberal Senator Bernie Sanders — who said he was “sickened” by what he called a “despicable act.”

“On behalf of the government and people of Israel, I send our heartfelt wishes for a full and speedy recovery to Congressman Steve Scalise and the other victims of today’s tragic shooting attack in Virginia,” Netanyahu said in a late-night statement.

“We stand with the victims, their families and the American people on this difficult day,” the prime minister said.

Congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery after being shot in the hip and remained in critical condition, according to MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Four others were wounded: a congressional aide, a lobbyist for Tyson Foods, and two US Capitol Police officers.

The FBI said it had recovered and was attempting to trace two weapons, a rifle and a handgun, and was actively investigating Hodgkinson’s “associates, whereabouts, social media impressions, and potential motivations.”

According to his Facebook page, Hodgkinson was a fervent supporter of Sanders, the feisty independent who battled Hillary Clinton for the Democratic presidential nomination last year.

Hodgkinson’s social media posts displayed strong anti-Trump sentiment.

“I know he wasn’t happy with the way things were going, the election results and stuff,” his brother, Michael Hodgkinson, told The New York Times. But he said news of the shooting came “totally out of the blue.”

The shooting took place just after 7:00 am (1100 GMT) as the Republican team practiced for the well-loved charity showdown.

Congressman Rodney Davis told CNN he was at bat at the time, and Scalise was in the field at second base.

“I was batting, we heard a loud noise…. The next thing I remember was somebody on the field yelling ‘Run, he’s got a gun.’”

Alexandria police chief Michael Brown said his officers arrived within minutes and engaged Hodgkinson, together with Capitol Police officers. The gunman was taken into custody and later died of his injuries.