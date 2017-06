First “normalization flight” from Tel Aviv to Saudi Arabia to take off

Sabba – I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again and we must keep repeating it: Yehudi Arabia and Israel are sisters, Yehudi Arabia is the older sister of the two and the House of Saud is the most powerful shield protecting Israel. The day Arabia is liberated, the Holy Land will be liberated. For as long as Arabia is occupied, the Holy Land will remain occupied

Whatever anti-Israel rhetoric we may hear every now and again from Saudi leaders or, for that matter, from the king of Jordan or Al-Sisi of Egypt, or any so called Muslim Arabic leader, are just empty words meant only for the consumption of ‘their’ people who, in their overwhelming majority, all hate the zionist entity, what it represents, what it stands for. They will use some anti-Israel fiery speech either to fool and calm down their masses whenever their love affair with Israel is about to be exposed, whenever the anti-Israel sentiments in their population is about to reach boiling point or whenever they need to increase their popularity and legitimacy.

According to this article, the Saudis usurpers who have stolen Arabia the same way the jews have stolen the Holy Land, are motivated by religious reasons, to make it easier for Palestinians Muslims to perform the annual pilgrimage to Mecca, as if it was easy for Palestinians to leave the land and travel around as they please. They are using the Palestinians by way of deception, as a cover to hide their real motives.

The Saudi do not care about the Palestinians nor do they care about Islam or the Pilgrimage. They have destroyed all Islamic historical sites in Mecca and Medina, they have, among many things, turned the house of Khadija into public toilets, they have turned most of Mecca into a gigantic Las Vegas and they would probably destroy Mecca’s sacred mosque it self if they could or if it was not such a profitable business for them. CONTINUE READING