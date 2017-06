Palestinian Christians Calling For More Action Against Israel

The National Coalition of Christian Organizations in Palestine released a statement Monday calling for all Christians to condemn Israel’s occupation of Palestine and that they take more active measures in fighting for the rights of Palestinians. In the open letter addressed to World Council of Churches and the Ecumenical Movement, the NCCOP outlined a list of nine demands which included the recognition of Israeli apartheid, condemnation of the Balfour Agreement and that Christians take a stronger stance against religious extremism. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

