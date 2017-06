SYRIA: British and American Presence Directly Escalating Conflict Near Al-Tanf

Sabba – Before our countries invaded and utterly destroyed free and sovereign nations such as Iraq, Libya or Syria, there was no Iraqi or Libyan or Syrian refugee/migrant in the West.

In the case of Libya, it is now estimated that 2/3 of Libyans have fled after Gaddafi had been murdered. In other words, 2/3 of them have had no other choice but to run away from their homeland after our governments, using our tax money, had ‘liberated’ them and brought in ‘democracy’. Two-third… Let that sink in.

There are many self-proclaimed ‘jew-wise truthers’ who still hold the view that they come to our countries only to get ‘free stuff’. I would like to remind them that before we bombed their countries to the stone age, these people had homes, jobs, families, friends and they were just getting on with their lives.

And then we came, we saw, we destroyed.

I do not buy the colonialist, almost supremacist view that they come to the West only to get some free stuff but even if that was true, it is our tax money which have destroyed their homes, families, source of livelihood, that have uprooted them from the land of their ancestors while we were watching all of it on live TV or the internet. We destroyed everything they had, it is therefore only fair that our tax money give them back some of we took from them, even though no amount of ‘free stuff’ will ever be enough to make up for the unspeakable crimes our countries, using our tax money, have been doing to them for at least the 150 years.

So rather than getting outraged at whatever 'free stuff' the refugees are getting, direct your anger at the usurers who sit at the top and who have been robbing us blind for centuries, robbing us from our Helleno-Christian culture and identity, robbing us from our wealth through the usurious financial and monetary system. Instead of focusing on the mouse running by the wall skirting, focus on the 6 pointed star elephant sitting right in the middle of your living room.