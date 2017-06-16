They still want war–Senate votes overwhelmingly to block Trump’s ability to lift Russian sanctions

continue reading
This entry was posted on 06/16/2017, 6:19 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 06/16/2017, 6:19 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by stevegmorminogmailcom on 06/16/2017 - 6:56 am
We have sanction Russia before, it did not work out real well for us. Our NATO buddies who Russia supplies many essentials for, stuck with Russia.
On Fri, Jun 16, 2017 at 9:49 AM, The Ugly Truth wrote:
> MG editor posted: ” continue reading” >
#2 by Paul Arnold on 06/16/2017 - 8:13 am
The jew.zionist, rothchilds cliche hate russia. Always have. Communism was tun by the jews who were financed by a bank in NYC run by the jew. Who murdered 60m white christians and the royal family on orders from the rothchilds. President putin threw out the oligarchs who were all jews.