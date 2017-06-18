«
5 Moments Palestinians Proved They Will Never Be Defeated


These pictures show the bravery, courage and resolve of the Palestinian people and no matter how many are killed, they will never be defeated.

1. When this kid faced a tank with a rock

Palestinian faces Israeli tank

 2. When their Mosque was bombed, it didn’t stop them from praying

Palestinians pray in bombed mosque in Gaza

3. When this woman risked her life to help a boy caught in the attack

Palestinian woman rescues boy

4. When these kids built a sea-saw out of the rubble and refused to have their childhood taken away

Palestinian children play in rubble

Palestinian children play in rubble

5. And when this girl recovered books from her bombed home

Girl in Gaza searches for books in rubble

