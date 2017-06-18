5 Moments Palestinians Proved They Will Never Be Defeated



These pictures show the bravery, courage and resolve of the Palestinian people and no matter how many are killed, they will never be defeated. 1. When this kid faced a tank with a rock 2. When their Mosque was bombed, it didn’t stop them from praying 3. When this woman risked her life to help a boy caught in the attack 4. When these kids built a sea-saw out of the rubble and refused to have their childhood taken away 5. And when this girl recovered books from her bombed home SOURCE Share this: Facebook

