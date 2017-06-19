Russia to treat US jets in Syria as ‘targets’ after America guns down first regime warplane



Communication channel between Washington and Moscow to be suspended immediately

ed note–There are dozens of different scenarios that provide background and possible explanation (s) as to what this is all about, but we’ll keep it simple to just 2–

1. The original US downing of the Syrian jet could have been a repeat of Trump’s pseudo-bombing of the Syrian airfield a few months back. The downing of the jet provides Russia with the pretext of upping the ante on her part, thus giving Trump some ‘wiggle room’ in de-escalating US involvement vis a vis the Syrian quagmire into which the Neo-cons (who are still firmly entrenched within the Pentagon and its semi-autonomous decision making pyramid) are obviously trying to further embroil the US. At this point, with Russia coming out with such obviously ominous warnings, anyone–whether they are within the Israeli-dominated Congress, the Pentagon or the Neo-con thinktanks trying to get a war between the US and Russia started, now have the onus on them if something goes wrong.

The other possibility, and the one that all sane persons don’t want to think about for even a millisecond, is that Judea, Inc has finally broken Trump through the obvious, no-holds-barred screeching campaign that has warn his nerves to a frazzle to the point he has finally surrendered, and if indeed this is the case, then all those ‘experts’ in DUH MUUVMINT who contributed to this wall of noise can credit themselves for acting as willfull allies in helping Israel attain what she has been trying to achieve since the moment Trump threw his hat into the presidential ring–a docile, cooperative CiC who will not stand in the way of the entire ‘Greater Israel’ project.

Either way, no one should see this latest development in any other light other than extremely serious and something which–even if it is best explained/understood as a political maneuver on Trump’s part–still represents nevertheless an extremely dangerous situation that can be exploited by Israel in getting the war started that she has been planning now since 70 A.D.

Russia has said it will treat US warplanes operating in parts of Syria where its air forces are present as “targets” amid a diplomatic row caused by the downing of a Syrian jet.

The country’s defence ministry said the change in position would apply to all aircraft, including those operating as part of the US-backed coalition.

It will also suspend a hotline between Russia and the US set up to prevent mid-air collisions.

The ministry said in a statement: “All kinds of airborne vehicles, including aircraft and UAVs of the international coalition detected to the west of the Euphrates River will be tracked by the Russian SAM systems as air targets.”

The warning followed after a US F-18 Super Hornet shot down a Syrian army SU-22 jet on Sunday in the countryside southwest of Raqqa – the first such downing of a Syrian jet by the US since the start of the country’s civil war in 2011.

Washington said the jet had dropped bombs near US-backed forces but Damascus said the plane was downed while flying a mission against Isis militants.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said the suspension of its communication channel with the Americans would begin immediately.

The US did not use its communication channel with Russia ahead of the downing of the Syrian government warplane, the ministry was quoted as saying, accusing the US of a “deliberate failure to make good on its commitments” under the de-confliction deal.

“The shooting down of a Syrian Air Force jet in Syria’s airspace is a cynical violation of Syria’s sovereignty,” the ministry said.

“The US’ repeated combat operations under the guise of ‘combating terrorism’ against the legitimate armed forces of a UN member-country are a flagrant violation of international law and an actual military aggression against the Syrian Arab Republic.”

Russia, which has been providing air cover for Syria’s President, Bashar al-Assad, since 2015, has an agreement with the US aimed at preventing incidents involving either country’s warplanes engaged in operations in Syria.

Downing the jet was akin to “helping the terrorists that the US is fighting against”, Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister, said.

“In accordance with rules of engagement and in collective self-defence of Coalition partnered forces, it was immediately shot down by a US F/A-18E Super Hornet,” a statement released by US Central Command on Sunday said.

“The Coalition’s mission is to defeat Isis in Iraq and Syria. The Coalition does not seek to fight Syrian regime, Russian, or pro-regime forces partnered with them, but will not hesitate to defend Coalition or partner forces from any threat.

“The Coalition presence in Syria addresses the imminent threat Isis in Syria poses globally. The demonstrated hostile intent and actions of pro-regime forces toward Coalition and partner forces in Syria conducting legitimate counter-ISIS operations will not be tolerated.”