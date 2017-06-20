16 year old Israeli Girl arrested for forcing 13-year-old into prostitution

Victim was coerced into having sex with 31-year-old man, subjected to massive physical abuse, apparently over $85 gambling debt

'…the victim was forced at a local beach to put her head into a hole that had been dug that was then filled with sand and water. The young victim also sustained cigarette burns to her face and body, had a fire extinguisher thrown at her, was choked with a piece of cloth and was told she would be killed if she failed to come up with the cash. The 16-year-old then threatened the victim that she would put an explosive device under her mother's car and burn her house down if she failed to come up with the money.'

Times of Israel

Police have arrested a 16-year girl in the southern city of Ashkelon on suspicion of forcing a 13-year old into prostitution and subjecting her to massive physical and emotional abuse, over a NIS 300 ($85) gambling debt.

Police on Tuesday lifted a gag order on the case, saying that the 16-year-old is suspected of involvement in a “web of abuse against a 13-year-old girl” that included “blackmailing her financially with threats, using severe violence against her at various times and pimping to provide prostitute services to a 31-year-old suspect.”

“Investigation of the complex case is continuing and it is expected that charges will be brought against additional people involved,” police said.

The main charge involves forcing the young girl to have sex with a 31-year-old Sudanese man, who was also arrested and was set to be charged later this week, Israel media reported.

After the younger girl lost NIS 300 in a poker game, the accused reportedly told her that she had to find money, suggesting that she have sex for payment.

She allegedly took the victim to an apartment rented by Sudanese nationals and ordered her to go in, ask for money and arrange to meet with them later in a park.

Later on, in the park, the 16-year-old allegedly reached agreement with one of the Sudanese men — the 31-year-old who is awaiting charges — according to which he would have sex with the victim for NIS 300.

In addition, according to testimony from another 13-year-old who is also suspected of involvement, the victim had been forced at a local beach to put her head into a hole that had been dug and was then filled with sand and water. The young victim also sustained cigarette burns to her face and body, had a fire extinguisher thrown at her, was choked with a piece of cloth and was told she would be killed if she failed to come up with the cash.

In one incident, another 12-year-old boy allegedly stabbed her in the stomach with a sharp branch, causing her to bleed, then smashed her head against a wall.

The 16-year-old allegedly threatened the victim that she would put an explosive device under her mother’s car and burn her house down if she failed to come up with the money.

Police said that as the investigation progressed, the suspect had confessed to the accusations against her.

The violent bullying emerged two weeks ago when the victim turned up at a youth club, covered in bruises.

She told a youth counselor that she had been frying schnitzels and had been burned by droplets of oil. But then she asked for several hundred shekels urgently, saying she was being blackmailed by several girls and wanted to bring the matter to a close. The counselor reported the incident to police.

A lawyer for the 16-year-old suspect told the Ynet news site, “We’re at the beginning of the process, but it’s already clear that this is a young person from a complicated family background who has experienced terrible tragedies in her life. When the charges are presented, we’ll… respond accordingly.”