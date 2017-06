Israeli Fighter Jets Deployed in S. Arabia to Prevent Coup

FARS NEWS – 18 Israeli fighter jets along with two Gulfstream aircraft landed in Saudi Arabia on Thursday to prevent any hostile or military moves by former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz who was replaced with Saudi King Salman’s son. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

