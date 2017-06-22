Orthodox jew suspected of spraying swastikas in synagogue

YNET – Swastikas were sprayed all over a synagogue in the Nachlaot neighborhood of Jerusalem overnight Tuesday by a Haredi man suffering from mental health issues, according to suspicions following a police investigation.

Worshippers discovered as they went to pray on Wednesday morning that the perpetrator had sprayed two swastikas on both sides of the ark containing the Torah scrolls and two more elsewhere inside the premises. Moreover, he also attempted to burn a number of prayer books in the attack.