Lawmakers urge (DEMAND) Trump to appoint White House Jewish liaison
Administration reportedly not planning to fill position; anti-Semitism monitor in State Department also not appointed
ed note–the obvious question that needs asking and answered is that if Trump were truly as cozy with Judea, Inc as some allege, why has he broken with tradition by not filling this seat as his predecessors all have?
JTA
A bipartisan group of lawmakers is calling on US President Donald Trump to appoint a White House liaison to the Jewish community.
Reps. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., Lee Zeldin, R-NY., Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., and Doug Lamborn, R-Colo., are asking members of Congress to sign a letter to the president. Rosen and Zeldin are Jewish.
“While it is still early in your term, increased anti-Semitism in the United States, the rise of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, and persecution of religious minorities across the globe create an urgent need for a designated point of contact to work with and provide outreach to the American Jewish community,” the letter reads.
“On Yom HaShoah, Holocaust Remembrance Day, you declared in the Capitol Rotunda that you ‘will always stand with the Jewish people.’ We respectfully encourage you to follow through on this commitment and appoint the best person you believe would serve in this role,” the letter reads.
The Jerusalem Post reported last week that the White House did not have plans to appoint someone to serve in the position. For 40 years, US presidents of both parties have appointed liaisons to the Jewish community.
The role is not the only one related to the Jewish community that Trump has yet to fill. On Thursday, JTA reported that the State Department’s office to monitor and combat anti-Semitism will be unstaffed as of July 1.
Congressional lawmakers from both parties have pressed the Trump administration, in letters and proposed bills, to name an anti-Semitism envoy and to enhance the office’s status. They have noted that unlike other envoys, whose positions were created by Trump’s predecessors, the office of the envoy on anti-Semitism is a statute and requires filling.
#1 by TonyFromIN on 06/24/2017 - 7:09 am
The Lawmakers have a point. After all, we already have a ……..
White House German American liaison
White House Polish American liaison
White House Italian American liaison
White House Irish American liaison
White House French American liaison
White House Chinese American liaison
White House Serbian American liaison
White House Scottish American liaison
White House Mexican American liaison
Etc……
#2 by Mak on 06/24/2017 - 7:26 am
“Trump were truly as cozy with Judea, Inc as some allege, why has he broken with tradition by not filling this seat as his predecessors all have?”
Because Trump filled the Judea seat with himself and Jarrad! Why create an indirect line when a direct line exists?
ed note–wrong. The only way to entertain any semblance of notion that Trump is owned by the Jews is to completely IGNORE the wall of screeching that organized Jewish interests have leveled against him since the campaign.
#3 by Leila Abdelmeguid on 06/24/2017 - 1:43 pm
Just curious, Tony is that comment a joke or does the White House really have all of those positions? I’m leaning towards joke, but just wondering…
ed note (tony)…Yes, a joke.