AUSTRALIA – Bearded men who ‘terrified families after storming cinema shouting Allahu Akbar’ were not Muslims – but turban-wearing INDIANS

DAILY MAIL – Four ‘Middle Eastern’ men supposedly stormed cinema shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’. Movie-goers at the Blacktown theatre in Sydney’s west were reportedly terrified. Police launched a hunt for the bearded men, aged in their 20s, in dark clothes. CCTV footage showed the men to actually be members of the Sikh community. The Sikhs caused a fracas when they walked out of Baywatch unimpressed. They denied shouting ‘God is great’ in Arabic and were not charged by police. CONTINUE READING
#1 by TheSkepticalCynic on 06/25/2017 - 3:30 pm
As Sikhs, they were probably speaking in Punjabi. The Aussies likely would not have been able to distinguish the language just as American find Aussies’ version of spoken English nearly unintelligible.
Or a that of a Welsh national!
#2 by Schaefer on 06/25/2017 - 5:54 pm
Of course Aussie were terrified; like Britain & Canada, Australia is dominated by jews. Another Rothschild-ruled state, big-time. When told to jump by Judea, Australia asks “how high”.
All countries under the Rothschild debt machine should simultaneously DEFAULT and nationalize their banking system, like Iceland did. The Rothschilds need to be cut off at the knees. Who needs ’em??!
#3 by TheSkepticalCynic on 06/25/2017 - 7:09 pm
I’d suggest cutting off considerably higher,… between the 3rd and 4th cervical vertebrae!