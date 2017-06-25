AUSTRALIA – Bearded men who ‘terrified families after storming cinema shouting Allahu Akbar’ were not Muslims – but turban-wearing INDIANS



DAILY MAIL – Four ‘Middle Eastern’ men supposedly stormed cinema shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’. Movie-goers at the Blacktown theatre in Sydney’s west were reportedly terrified. Police launched a hunt for the bearded men, aged in their 20s, in dark clothes. CCTV footage showed the men to actually be members of the Sikh community. The Sikhs caused a fracas when they walked out of Baywatch unimpressed. They denied shouting ‘God is great’ in Arabic and were not charged by police. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

