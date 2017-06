Iranophobia aimed at diverting attention from Israel

PRESS TV – Leader of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement Abdul-Malik Badreddin al-Houthi has slammed the ongoing efforts to divert attention from Israel’s hostile policies by inciting Iranophobia among regional countries. In a live televised speech to the Yemeni people on the occasion of International Quds Day early Friday, Houthi hailed Iran and Syria for supporting the regional resistance movements and underlined the need for a united front against Israel. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 06/25/2017, 10:39 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.