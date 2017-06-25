Neocons push White House to consider regime change (wars for Israel) in Tehran

Link here
#1 by PJ London on 06/25/2017 - 6:28 am
“No one has greater power to mobilize dissent abroad than the American president,” the memo states, setting a goal of “a tolerant government that adheres to global norms.”
Well, they got that right. At present, if Trump wants everyone, all over the world, to hate Iran, all he has to do is support the Ayatollah.
‘Tillerson said the U.S. would work with Iranian opposition groups toward the “peaceful transition of that government.”
But when Putin does it to them, they go bananas.
‘It also called for spotlighting Iran’s atrocious human rights record as a means of pressuring Rouhani at home by reminding Iranians about the true nature of their regime.’
Pot – Kettle – Black comes to mind.