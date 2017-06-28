Mattis: Assad took Trump’s chemical warning ‘seriously’

Pentagon chief says US President Donald Trump’s warning to the Syrian government not to carry out a chemical weapons attack appears to have worked

ed note–once again, surprise, surprise, ‘duh muuvmnt’ blows it…Just as it was with the ‘bombing’ of the empty airfield in Syria that had been pre-arranged with the Russians and the out-of-the-blue heightened tensions with North Korea that resulted in everybody buzz, buzz, buzzing about WWIII, likewise, without considering any other possibility other than the flavor of the day that ‘TRUMP HAS BECOME A WARMONGER’, with the recent statement concerning Assad and chemical weapons, huge swaths of ‘experts’ predicted that the 4 horsemen of the Apocalypse had finally arrived and that Trump was riding atop all of them.

Please consider what is going on in Washington right now. In the first case, the original statement concerning Assad and ‘chemical weapons’ came from the Pentagon and as a result, the WH was forced to address it. The Pentagon is STILL infested with Neo-Cons and Israel firsters in high numbers and ensconsed in very high places and from where, safely ensconsed in their little rat holes, not just for years or decades, but for GENERATIONS–are free to engage in all sorts of mayhem, including leaking information/disinformation in order to corner Trump into doing what Israel wants him to do, which is to get a shooting war started in Syria between the US, Iran, Russia, etc. Furthermore, remember that the ‘Trump is owned by Putin’ narrative is still sitting there like a ticking nuclear device just waiting to go off once critical mass has been reached, and the only thing that Trump & co can do in staving off that critical mass is to periodically make moves and noises that contradict the ‘Trump is owned by Putin’ narrative, which includes saber rattling against Assad. And finally, all need to consider the possibility/probability that Trump has been made aware of ISRAELI plans to utilize some false flag poison gas attack made to make appear like Assad did it and that this was Trump’s way of letting the Israelis know that he was on to them.

Everytime ‘duh muuvmnt’ engages in this kind of ‘shoot first, ask questions later (maybe)’ business, we lose our credibility and in the process, push all those billions of people we need to bring into our camp further into the arms of our enemies. Put another way, perhaps it is best to not get too excited until you are kissed.

Times of Israel

US President Donald Trump’s warning to the Syrian government not to carry out a chemical weapons attack appears to have worked, American Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis said Wednesday.

“It appears that they took the warning seriously,” Mattis said, referring to the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer warned Monday night that if “Assad conducts another mass murder attack using chemical weapons, he and his military will pay a heavy price.”

The warning came after US intelligence noticed suspect activity at the airbase used to launch a suspected chemical strike two months ago.

“I think the president speaking about (these preparations) says how seriously we took them. He wanted to dissuade them,” Mattis told reporters as he flew into Brussels for a NATO defense ministers meeting.

The April 4 attack on the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun was reported to have killed at least 87 people, including many children, and images of the dead and of suffering victims provoked global outrage.

Washington launched a retaliatory cruise missile strike days later against the Shayrat airbase — the first direct US action against the regime, which denies any use of chemical weapons.

When asked how he knew Trump’s warning had worked, Mattis said: “They didn’t do it,” a reference to the fact no chemical strike had occurred since Monday.

At the same time, he cautioned that “Assad’s chemical program goes far beyond one airfield.”