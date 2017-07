Gaza As ‘Prison Territory’: Construction of New High Tech Surveillance Wall to Separate Gaza from Israel

GLOBAL RESEARCH – Israeli media reports confirm the construction of a new high tech 65 km security and surveillance wall equipped with cameras and sensors “to separate Gaza from Israel” thereby reinforcing the enclosure of Gaza as a de facto “prison territory” with a population of more than 1.85 million. This initiative constitutes the latest stage of a process started in 1994 with the establishment of the so-called Israel Gaza security barrier. As we recall the barrier was in part torn down during the Second Intifada in 2000 and was then rebuilt. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

