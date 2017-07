How They Do It– NASA denies Alex Jones’ claim that the agency runs a child slave colony on Mars

ed note–as we have discussed, counseled, explained, extrapolated, warned, and every other related verb, our enemies are not by any stretch of the imagination stupid. They have been in the business of mind control/perception management for thousands of years and have honed it to a razor’s edge in term of sophistication and effectiveness.

Having said that, they understand the value of driving people away from certain problematic rooms and closets within the political house, and understand as well that there are many means and methods for doing this. They can hire professionals to write hit pieces on people, which only has limited effectiveness the more unstable things become in a political system where people want answers to their questions besides the same old/same old.

OR, what they can do is to discredit those who offer an alternative to the same old/same old by raising up Judas goats such as Alex Jones, Andrew Anglin, James Fetzer, (the list could go on for an hour) and others whose message content and presentation is so off the wall that NOTHING they say can be believed, including something carved into stone such as New Year’s Day falling on January 1st. Whether it is ‘Sandy Hook was a hoax that never took place’, ‘Child Slaves on Mars’ or the blatant attempt to continue the ‘mean old Nazis about to take over’ narrative that is helped along by knuckledraggers such as Anglin and his Daily Stormer, sane people run from outfits and individuals such as this as if they carried the plague, which in many respects, they do.

As we have said as of late, there is no ‘movement’. There are a handful of dedicated, rational thinkers who provide an accurate analysis of what is going on in today’s world but they get no traction because the big shekels are supporting the nutcases such as the aforementioned and making sure that they are the ones representing the face of the ‘alternative media’.

NASA assured the public on Thursday that there was no child slave colony on the planet Mars, refuting a claim recently made by a guest on the popular “The Alex Jones Show.”

“There are no humans on Mars,” NASA spokesperson Guy Webster told The Daily Beast in a statement. “There are active rovers on Mars. There was a rumor going around last week that there weren’t. There are.”

According to Robert David Steele, a former CIA officer who appeared on Alex Jones’ show this week, NASA had been shuttling children to the distant red planet for their blood, bone marrow and sexual exploitation.

“We actually believe that there is a colony on Mars that is populated by children who were kidnapped and sent into space on a 20-year ride,” Steele said this week on Infowars. “So that once they get to Mars they have no alternative but to be slaves on the Mars colony.”

“Look, I know that 90 percent of the NASA missions are secret and I’ve been told by high level NASA engineers that you have no idea,” Jones said in response to the outlandish allegation. “There is so much stuff going on.”

Accustomed to dealing with conspiracy theories (and the bunk claims of certain websites owned by certain Oscar Award-winning actors), NASA provided a statement Thursday clearly explaining to the American people that no human, let alone no child, had ever touched foot on the planet Mars.

Infowars listeners will likely disregard the denial. A child slave colony on Mars might not even be the most absurd conspiracy theory floated on “The Alex Jones Show.”