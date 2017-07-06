Evangelical, pro-Israel Hobby Lobby owners Slapped With $3 Million Fine For Smuggling Iraqi Artifacts

Link here
This entry was posted on 07/06/2017, 9:34 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 07/06/2017, 9:34 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Darwin26 on 07/06/2017 - 10:17 am
If you or i scammed these artifacts in we’d be in prison but the Hobby Lobby / Jooz will not see a second of time for this intentional raid on Iraq ~ a $$$ humanitarian gesture i’m sure GAAAG. i cannot help but think that Tel Aviv is also behind this scam.
i hope they put all of that radical bunch of jesus freeks in prison forever. i would never shop there for sure.
I hope that Iraq also launches a suit and that leads are followed up cuz this cannot be a one of.