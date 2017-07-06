‘Wars for Israel’ General: US military wasn’t ‘necessarily concerned’ about killing civilians in Iraq during the surge

Link here
This entry was posted on 07/06/2017, 4:29 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
This entry was posted on 07/06/2017, 4:29 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by O'Rourke on 07/06/2017 - 4:51 am
The article contradicts itself.