TUT Broadcast July 9, 2017


Tonight’s program–Trump goes to the G20 where the much anticipated meeting between him and Russia’s Vladimir Putin takes place immediately afterwards it is announced that a ceasefire has been brokered between the 2 countries in the interest of dealing with Zionist-created ISIS and to provide humanitarian relief to the beleaguered people there, much to the utter apocalyptic angst of Judea, Inc who welcomes a return to stability in Syria as much as a vampire welcomes sunlight and a bath in holy water blessed by a Catholic priest.

