Judea Declares War against Roger Waters

BY GILAD ATZMON – The Jewish press reports that a documentary titled Wish You Weren’t Here by Ian Halperin is about to hit the screens in every shtetle around the world. According to the Wish You Weren’t Here trailer, Waters is to blame for the rise of anti Semitsm, the failing of Israel and, for good measure, all other current Jewish problems. Impressive achievement, I must admit. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 07/11/2017, 8:50 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.