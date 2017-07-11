«
»

Putin: Trump different than on TV, we can restore relations with US


ed note–while appearing not to be much on the surface, the implications associated with this are extremely important, and particularly for those who can’t seem to step outside of the ‘Trump is owned by Judea’ club.

What Putin (and no one should underestimate his intelligence, sobriety, resolve, and the depth to which he takes the business of WWIII serious) is saying that no one should make the mistake of doing only a superficial and remedial analysis of Trump based upon what he says for reasons of public consumption. Putin’s assertion that Trump is not who he appears to be when the cameras are on and when he knows he is walking through a minefield should be a good starting point for those elements making up ‘duh muuvmnt’ to begin reconsidering their policy of aiding and abetting the enemy by throwing even more gasoline on the very fire that has been created for their own destruction.

continue reading

This entry was posted on 07/11/2017, 7:57 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by Ray on 07/11/2017 - 8:22 am

    I know my comment won’t make it past your censors, but I am really curious to know what it was that makes you, or ever made you, think that a corrupt Jew York real estate tycoon, casino scumbag, wrestling and reality show actor would all of a sudden became your savior. You have my email address. Tell me your secret and maybe I’ll get on board.

    ed note–as we have said here, over, and over, and OVER and F****** OVER again, is that we know all these things about Trump. Furthermore, as we have said, over, and over, and OVER and F****** OVER again, is that we do not view Trump as a ‘savior’. What we have said, over, and over, and OVER and F****** OVER again, somewhere between a million and a billion times, is that we believe Trump will fail in what he is trying to achieve because it is a case of too little too late. And finally, what we have said, over, and over, and OVER and F****** OVER again, is that with him in office rather than Hillary Clinton, who–had she been elected, we would already have destroyed Syria, started a war with Iran and more than likely would be well on our way to war with Russia, is that sometimes in life, you have to take the best of what’s available and even when it is only 1% of what you are entitled to get or what you want. The fact that we have made these arguments, over, and over, and OVER and F****** OVER again, somewhere between a million and a billion times and yet people such as you can’t seem to ‘get it’ gives us all a very accurate picture as to why our enemies are handed victory after victory after victory against us and why it would seem that indeed we are destined to suffer the worst of what’s to come and due entirely to our own stupidity.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: