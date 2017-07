Want To Shoot A Palestinian? Israel offers tourists the chance to be soldiers

MEMO – Ever wanted to try and shoot a Palestinian? Israel has set up a military simulator which allows tourists to do just that. Controversial fantasy “anti-terrorism” camps set up in the occupied West Bank provide visitors with the opportunity to play the role of Israeli forces in a variety of situations, ranging from an explosion at a Jerusalem marketplace, to a stabbing attack and sniper tournament, Haaretz reported. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

