Haiti Official, Who Exposed The Clinton Foundation, Found Dead In Miami

ED Noor: Should anyone be surprised by yet another "suicide" in the wake of the Clinton Cartel? Klaus Eberwein, a former Haitian government official who was expected to expose the extent of Clinton Foundation corruption and malpractice next week, has been found dead in Miami. He was 50. Eberwein was due to appear next Tuesday before the Haitian Senate Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission where he was widely expected to testify that the Clinton Foundation misappropriated Haiti earthquake donations from international donors. According to Miami-Dade's medical examiner records supervisor, the official cause of death is "gunshot to the head". Eberwein's death has been registered as "suicide." Continue reading HERE.

