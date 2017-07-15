WHO Cancels Shipment of 500,000 Cholera Vaccines to Yemen



ED Noor: Genocide of the Yemeni people has been given the silent nod and now the UN takes this ruthless action to further their demise. This is not the first genocide, mostly hidden, of the past centuries, but it should be the last. The rationale seems to be that the sooner the Yemeni people die, the sooner they will find peace. With at least 320,000 cases of cholera in the country, the outbreak is caused by widespread damage to infrastructure during the Saudi-led war, U.N. officials said. While the latest figures confirmed over 320,000 cases of cholera in Yemen, the World Health Organization announced that it would be canceling the planned shipment of nearly one million cholera vaccines to the country torn apart by a Saudi Arabia-led bombing campaign, citing security and logistical concerns in the decision to cancel the shipment. Continue reading HERE. Embedded in this article is a link to another worthy of note: UK Court Rules Sale of Arms to Saudi Arabia is Legal Save Save Save Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 07/15/2017, 10:49 pm and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.