In this collection the Palestine Photo Project presents more than 200 photos from pre-1948 Palestine. These are organized into eight collections ready to be explored. Some of the images I recognize from lengthy excursions through the excellent site Palestine Remembered, but this is a worthy collection and an excellent quick visual reference for the “We made the desert bloom” crowd. Palestine Photo Project Share this: Facebook

