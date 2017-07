10-Year-Old Israeli Settler Children Subjected To ‘Weapons Training’

MINT PRESS – Children of Israeli settlers of primary school age were subject to weapons training at a summer camp inside an illegal settlement in the occupied West Bank, an Israeli daily reported on Saturday. Boys from the fourth and fifth grades were taught to handle M16 rifles as part of an “army day” weapons training session at the summer camp in the Yakir settlement according to Ynet News. Outrage from some of the parents of the children who participated quickly followed with some resembling the program with a “Hamas camp”, according to the news report. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

