Anti-Pope Francis: ‘Relationships With Jesus Are Dangerous And Harmful’

YOUR NEWS WIRE – Pope Francis has been caught on camera attempting to steer his flock away from Jesus Christ, warning that “having a personal relationship with Jesus is dangerous and very harmful“. Breaking with centuries of Christian tradition, Pope Francis told a crowd of 33,000 Catholics in Rome that “a personal, direct, immediate relationship with Jesus Christ” must be avoided at all costs, raising fears he is an illegitimate pope with a sinister agenda. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 07/19/2017, 3:13 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.