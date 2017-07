Man leaves Jesus painting outside mosque in possible hate crime — unaware Muslims love Jesus, too

Sabba – Muslims believe that Jesus, the Son of Man, the Son of the Blessed Virgin Mary (PBUT) is not just a Prophet of God but much more than that. They believe that he is THE Messiah, THE Messiah promised to the jews in Babylon, THE Messiah who will return at the end of History, THE Messiah who kill the anti-Christ/Dajjal, THE one and only Messiah with all that this title implies.