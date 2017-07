Russia Is Part Of The Axis Of Resistance

By Dr Bouthaina Shaaban, Political and Media Advisor to Syrian President, Bashar Al Assad. While flags fly and hearts beat in joy for the liberation of Mosul, one stands in awe to the magnitude of destruction inflicted by the American warplanes on one of the oldest and richest cities in history and its unique cultural and architectural heritage. One question springs to mind: Who is this invisible hidden force that follows one systematic method, which is the destruction of Arab historical monuments, laboratories, museums, universities, libraries, schools, research centers, bridges, temples, mosques, government buildings and other authentic landmarks in Libya, Yemen, Syria and Iraq? CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

