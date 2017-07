Israeli police shoot imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque after prayer

DAILY SABAH – The spiritual leader of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrima Sabri, was injured Tuesday by a plastic bullet after praying outside the gates of the site, according to Palestinian medical personnel. The imam had just finished leading the night prayer when Israeli police attempted to disperse worshippers by force, leaving many injured, some seriously, Palestinian Red Crescent said. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 07/21/2017, 8:21 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.