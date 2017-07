Pig’s Head in Swastika Bag Is Left Outside Islamic School in Australia

NYT – A bag marked with a swastika and containing a pig’s head was left at the front gate of an Islamic school in Brisbane, Australia, this week. The police were called to the school, the Islamic College of Brisbane, on Wednesday after the bag was discovered by a groundskeeper and a teacher. The school is one of only two Islamic schools in the state of Queensland. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 07/21/2017, 7:39 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.