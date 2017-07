Iran’s Foreign Minister: Saudi Arabia Is Involved in 94% of Terrorist Attacks in the World

ORRAZZ – “We don’t see the situation in our region as a winning or losing battle. It’s a situation where the initial U.S. invasion of Iraq has led everybody to lose. Because we believe that the situation in today’s world is so interconnected that we cannot have winners and losers; we either win together or lose together,” Zarif told The National Interest. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

