Rabid dog Jewish supremacist lawmaker in Israel says he wants to ‘execute’ the relatives of Palestinians who killed police officers

An Israeli lawmaker said he wants to enter the homes of three Palestinians who killed two Israeli police officers near the holy sites in Jerusalem earlier this month, and “execute” their relatives–“execute them all. Yes just like that. With no shame. A quick and simple execution.” The comments were made over the weekend by Knesset member Oren Hazan, who posted a feed of himself making the remarks to Facebook Live. A shortened version of the audio was translated into English by Israeli activist and co-founder of the Boycott from Within, Ronnie Barkan.

Hazan further compared Arabs to animals, stating “They are the ones who run away like dogs with their tail between their legs. Without insulting any dogs, God forbid. Yes, even dogs are better than these vile human animals.”

At one point in the 12-minute video, Hazan referenced former prime minister of Israel, Yitzhak Rabin, who ordered over 400 Palestinian detainees be expelled en masse from Israeli prisons to Lebanon. Hazan praised the deportations and made a direct appeal to Israel’s current prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu who is the head of the Likud party where Hazan is also a member, and urged him to repeat the deportation of prisoners.

Yet Hazan went a step further, asking Netanyahu to expel influential Palestinian leaders “to Syria” or ” Iraq, or Iran” so they may be extra-judicially killed in operations outside of Israel’s borders and legal roadblocks.

“Israel’s long hand could reach places overseas in the past and take murderers. You don’t need me to remind you of that. You don’t need me to say the most obvious: that when we want we can eliminate terrorist in their sleep, even in the most remote places,” Hazan said.

The lawmaker then named two Palestinian members of Knesset, the Joint List’s Hanin Zoabi and Ahmed Tibi, and eluded to stripping them of their citizenship, casting them abroad, and executing them. Hazan blamed Zoabi and Tibi for inspiring a July 14 attack by Palestinian citizens of Israel Muhammad Ahmed Jabarin, 29, Muhammad Hamid Jabarin, 19, and Muhammad Ahmed Mufdal Jabarin, 19. The three shot dead Advanced Staff Sgt. Maj. Hayil Satawi, 30, and Advanced Staff Sgt. Maj. Kamil Shnaan, 22, both of whom were Druze, near the entrance to al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

In the aftermath of the killings, Israeli police erected metal detectors outside of the holy site’s complex in Jerusalem’s Old City, prompting ten days of mass protests coordinated by Palestinians from Jerusalem and citizens of Israel. In the week and a half of protests where thousands demonstrated by refusing to enter the mosque and holding prayer sessions in the stone streets of Jerusalem, more than 1,000 were injured according to Palestinian medical sources.

On Monday, Israeli officials decided to remove the metal detectors. Hazan’s video was posted two days before the reversal of security orders were announced.

Hazan, a member of Israel’s ruling party, is a far-right politician who resides in the West Bank settlement of Ariel. He made international headlines in May during President Donald Trump’s visit to Israel when he snapped a photograph with the president, while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attempted to elbow Hazan out of the way. A few days later he posted another image to social media where he intimated removing the Dome of the Rock. For years, Hazan has advocated alongside the Temple Mount movement, which seeks to demolish the Muslim religious complex and replace it with a Jewish synagogue. In 2016 Mondoweiss reported Hazan told a meeting of Students For The Temple Mount. “It would not be responsible at this point in time to tell you how we would do it, but I will say it clear and loud: When I have the opportunity to [destroy the Al-Aqsa mosque], I will.”

With each unfolding contentious statement and picture, Israeli media were quick to note Hazan’s checkered past as a manager of a casino in Bulgaria where he pimped prostitutes for patrons and used drugs. The allegations against Hazan were first made by Israel’s Channel 2 in an extensive report that aired in 2015. After the broadcast, Hazan filed a lawsuit against the network but lost the libel case as Channel 2 provided the court with evidence of the malfeasances.

Earlier this summer Hazan’s again stoked a media affair after he admonished a center-left Knesset member for wearing a sleeveless dress inside of the parliament building. The Zionist Union’s Stav Shaffir replied to Hazan over social media shortly after International Women’s Day tweeting, “In honor of Women’s Day, two MKs, the first a former pimp and the second from a party in which women aren’t allowed to run, chastised me for wearing a dress that bared my shoulders. Happy holiday, everyone.”

Hazan then filed an ethics complaint against Shaffir. On Monday the committee ruled Shaffir was in the wrong for labeling Hazan a pimp, as there is pre-existing Knesset rules against invoking that specific word when describing another lawmaker.

Below is a transcription of the full text translated by Ronnie Barkan, which posted to Facebook.

Look, friends, we have to say the truth. We have to say it loud and clear. The real issue, along with the relentless hatred by those who call themselves Palestinian toward us, the Jewish people who have returned to Zion…The real issue, along with the hatred, is that there isn’t enough deterrence against the terrorist and their families. It’s time to improve our deterrence and to expel the families of terrorist. These criminal murderers, the scum, the garbage…

Should they be thrown into the garbage bins of history while leaving us with the pain? They understand nothing but violence. Nothing but power. It’s time that we stopped being submissive. It’s time to expel the families of terrorists. I’d like to say the truth without sounding, God forbid, too extreme. But if it were up to me, I’d enter the terrorist’s home last night, take him and his family with him and execute them all. Yes just like that. With no shame. A quick and simple execution. Only like this, we will regain security. Only like this, they will understand that we’re not playing around here. You can see the lights in the background, these are the Arab neighborhoods of Jerusalem. It sounds almost serene. Almost pastoral. Just the wind blowing here, blowing my hair a bit. But in reality, it is very loud out there. It is too loud.

There should be no misunderstanding here: The knife that was used in a murder yesterday was held in the hand of a terrorist, but his mind and his heart belonged to [Palestinian representatives in Israel’s parliament, Hanin] Zoabi, [Ahmed] Tibi and their friends who sit in the Knesset and incite over and over again. Once again blood is on their hands. They are the snake’s head that incites from within our home, from within the Knesset. The snake’s head that incites with state sponsorship and with state-funding.

I’d like to address you, Mr. prime minister–Mr. prime minister, enough with the talk. It’s time for action. At the time, Rabin expelled over 400 terrorists.* Maybe it’s time that we started doing the same. There’s no shame in that. No country in the world would accept the reality that we have to live through. No country in the world would agree to be so submissive. We are only good at giving explanations at justifying ourselves. We are so afraid of ‘what the world would say?’—what would our critics abroad say?’—But meanwhile, we are paying the ultimate price. The issue of hatred. Their hatred toward us. Their desire for us not to be here.

You know what? I don’t need to remind you of history. To remind you that no one can outdo us. When we are united and stand our ground, when we are not afraid or subservient, they are the ones who lower their heads. They are the ones who run away like dogs with their tail between their legs. Without insulting any dogs, God forbid. Yes, even dogs are better than these vile human animals.

We need to respond strongly to each and every such terror attack. No more siege but a collective and massive punishment. So they understand that as long as they continue to harm us—they have no right to exist.

They need to understand that they’ve got something to lose. We need to take Raed Salah**, fold him into four and stick him in a suitcase. Board him on a plane to Syria, if you ask me, or maybe even Iraq or Iran. As far away as possible. Believe me, he won’t last there for a minute. Those who incite on the other side of the border, who give heroic speeches and hide in their bunkers and unknown locations, dressed nicely, inciting while wearing a white suit, they too should be silenced.

Israel’s long hand could reach places overseas in the past and take murderers. You don’t need me to remind you of that. You don’t need me to say the most obvious: that when we want we can eliminate terrorist in their sleep, even in the most remote places. Enough with playing nice. Enough with being a humanitarian. I will clearly say it again and expect you all to say it: The hands, the knife, the blood that spilled yesterday, the hands were the hands of the terrorist, but his mind and his heart were Zoabi, Tibi, and their friends.

I truly hope that the Jewish people with our strength and wisdom, with our strong hand, will know how to deal with these inciters. And the sooner the better. I apologize if you couldn’t hear me because of the wind, but the intention was good. As I said, the quiet behind me doesn’t reflect the truth, that there is a storm inside.

But they–the Arabs, the terrorist their senders and supporters–understand only violence. And we will handle them with a strong hand. We’ll continue with our battle cry: The land of Israel is for the people of Israel and not for Ishmael.We’ll stop paying the price and I don’t plan on shutting up about it.’