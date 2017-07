Europes’s dwindling Christianity – new shocking figures

Sabba – Who is preventing us from re-occupying our Churches? The Muslims? The Jews?Answer: no one, none but ourselves.

And while we are deserting our Churches, the Synagogue of Satan is slowly and sneakingly taking them over by putting menorahs and stars of David here and there, without anyone even noticing. While we sit at home doing nothing, the jews are very busy transforming our Catholic churches into Christian synagogues. While we sit at home doing nothing, they are busy making them Noahide Laws compatible.

It is time we understand that we must retake our Catholic Churches, not for religious motives but for political reasons. Re-occupying our Church is a political form of resistance to the JWO. Not only is it the easiest thing we can do (it cost nothing) but it is also one of the most powerful message we can send to the Synagogue.

I know some practicing Muslims who, having understood that the Synagogue has been waging war against Christ (PBUH), his name, his legacy for the past 2000 years, are now joining the Resistance and are attending mass every Sunday, doing their bit to ensure our Churches are not empty.

And once we firmly re-take our Churches, we must also pressure those in charge to remove the menorahs/star of David which are becoming increasingly normal feat in more and more Catholic Churches in Western Europe.

What are waiting for?