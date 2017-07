IMF may soon be moving to China – Christine Lagarde

Sabba – I/we have argued last year that the Brexit was never about the will of the British people to get out of the EU of which they were not even part of to begin with (the UK was never part of Schengen nor was it part of the Euro-zone). The Brexit was only about the City of London and it was a success because this is what the City wanted. The Brexit meant to publicly proclaim that the City was divorcing itself from Wall Street and the US Dollar while officially advertise its new relationship/ engagement with China and its gold-backed Yuan.