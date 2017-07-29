Intelligent 'anti-Semitism' for thinking Gentiles
The Jews Teaching Our Kids: Guide to “Anal Sex” for 11-year-olds
#1 by MG editor on 07/29/2017 - 5:19 am
remember, this is not a magazine for women, but for BARELY teenage girls.
A few notable quotables from the article in question—
‘Anal sex, though often stigmatized, is a perfectly natural way to engage in sexual activity. People have been having anal sex since the dawn of humanity. Seriously, it’s been documented back to the ancient Greeks and then some. So if you’re a little worried about trying it or are having trouble understanding the appeal, just know that it isn’t weird or gross. The anus is full of nerve endings that, for some, feel awesome when stimulated. The opening of the butthole is where the the most nerves are, so you don’t have to put anything that far up there (if you don’t want to) for it to feel good.’
‘I want to personally assure you that that you will not poop on anyone during anal sex. Sure, there are horror stories, but aren’t there always? That being said, yes, you will come in contact with some fecal matter. You are entering a butthole. It is where poop comes out. Expecting to do anal play and see zero poop isn’t particularly realistic. It’s NOT a big deal. Everyone poops. Everyone has a butt. Anal sex and anal stimulation can be awesome, and if you want to give it a go, you do that. More power to you.’
I googled the ‘esteemed author’ of the piece, one ‘Gigi Engle’ and didn’t find anything specific about her being Jewish, but the smart money says she is–
This is by no means our esteemed author’s only foray into corrupting youth–
http://www.teenvogue.com/story/how-to-masturbate-if-you-have-a-penis
http://www.teenvogue.com/story/how-to-masturbate-if-you-have-a-vagina
Nor should anyone think all of this is tangential, as it is Judea, Inc’s maneuver in destroying the soul of the Western (Roman) world, for the binary purpose of
A. avenging the Roman destruction of Judea in 70 AD, and
B. Destroying any semblance of morals on the part of the Western world as a necessary precursor to the mass murder of billions of people in the Middle East for Israel’s benefit
Nevertheless, despite all of this, we should all probly just get back to bitchin’ about how much ‘duh muzzies’ are destroying western Christian culture.