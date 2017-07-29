«
»

The Jews Teaching Our Kids: Guide to “Anal Sex” for 11-year-olds


PEDOPHILIA CIRCUMCISION JUDAISM

ADVANCE Publications is a print media conglomerate (…) owned by Jews. Founded in 1922 by Samuel Newhouse, Sr., it is today owned by his sons, Samuel (Jr.) and Donald Newhouse. Not only do these Jews control much of the medium-sized press in the United States, they also produce magazines that promote leftist politics and race-mixing propaganda.

One of these magazines is Teen Vogue, a quarterly marketed through publisher Condé Nast to “tween” and teenage girls. Although once it was primarily a fashion magazine, in recent years it has become a mechanism for corrupting and sexualizing American children. Now they are promoting anal “sex” to their innocent readers. CONTINUE READING

This entry was posted on 07/29/2017, 1:20 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.

  1. #1 by MG editor on 07/29/2017 - 5:19 am

    remember, this is not a magazine for women, but for BARELY teenage girls.

    A few notable quotables from the article in question

    ‘Anal sex, though often stigmatized, is a perfectly natural way to engage in sexual activity. People have been having anal sex since the dawn of humanity. Seriously, it’s been documented back to the ancient Greeks and then some. So if you’re a little worried about trying it or are having trouble understanding the appeal, just know that it isn’t weird or gross. The anus is full of nerve endings that, for some, feel awesome when stimulated. The opening of the butthole is where the the most nerves are, so you don’t have to put anything that far up there (if you don’t want to) for it to feel good.’

    ‘I want to personally assure you that that you will not poop on anyone during anal sex. Sure, there are horror stories, but aren’t there always? That being said, yes, you will come in contact with some fecal matter. You are entering a butthole. It is where poop comes out. Expecting to do anal play and see zero poop isn’t particularly realistic. It’s NOT a big deal. Everyone poops. Everyone has a butt. Anal sex and anal stimulation can be awesome, and if you want to give it a go, you do that. More power to you.’

    I googled the ‘esteemed author’ of the piece, one ‘Gigi Engle’ and didn’t find anything specific about her being Jewish, but the smart money says she is–

    This is by no means our esteemed author’s only foray into corrupting youth–

    http://www.teenvogue.com/story/how-to-masturbate-if-you-have-a-penis

    http://www.teenvogue.com/story/how-to-masturbate-if-you-have-a-vagina

    Nor should anyone think all of this is tangential, as it is Judea, Inc’s maneuver in destroying the soul of the Western (Roman) world, for the binary purpose of

    A. avenging the Roman destruction of Judea in 70 AD, and
    B. Destroying any semblance of morals on the part of the Western world as a necessary precursor to the mass murder of billions of people in the Middle East for Israel’s benefit

    Nevertheless, despite all of this, we should all probly just get back to bitchin’ about how much ‘duh muzzies’ are destroying western Christian culture.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: