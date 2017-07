TUT Broadcast July 30, 2017

Tonight’s program–As the ‘3 Weeks’ comes to a close with the arrival of Tisha b’Av–The ‘saddest’ day within the Judaic calendar year commemorating the destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans in 70 AD, US President Donald J. Trump is handed a bill sanctioning Russia for her ‘interference’ in the recent US elections, a bill he is forced to sign for fear of being labeled a puppet of Vladimir Putin, but now, having signed it, he has opened himself up for future problems in that he has now basically validated with his own signature the claims being labeled against him by those same organized Jewish forces out to destroy his presidency. Listen Here Share this: Facebook

