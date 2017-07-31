1st of the month–please help us do our part by donating to TUT
In this age of the ‘Truth Movement’, you can have this–
or this–
or this–
or this–
or this–
or this…
…Or any other assortment of deliberate disinformation designed to confuse and distort an otherwise clear picture and thus give the upper hand to the monsters out to destroy us…
Or, you can have this–
So, due to the obvious risks and blowback associated with doing the kind of work we do here, using our real names, real faces, real voices, etc, and where it is somewhere between difficult and impossible for those of us operating at the center of the bull’s eye to enjoy the security and anonymity others take for granted, we therefore ask those benefiting from the work we do here to consider our needs by making some kind of contribution so that we can continue the war effort.
Thank you
MG
Box 27
Careywood, Idaho 83809
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
This entry was posted on 07/31/2017, 7:31 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0.
You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by Ed on 07/31/2017 - 9:07 am
I just did – hope it helps – best of luck!