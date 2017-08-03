«
FRANCE – Emmanuel Macron, Libya And The Rothschild Connection


ISRAEL ROTHSCHILD

  1. #1 by James Benn on 08/03/2017 - 7:14 pm

    Yes, Macron is the face ‘du jour’ of the international criminal class … smooth, smiling, and homosexual. And quite possibly a menace to small children.

    If Macron is concerned that ‘terrorist movements’ in Libya “exploit the political instability and the economic and financial resources that may exist in Libya to allow it to flourish”, then this can mean only one thing … that said Zestern-backed terrorists are slipping the leash and taking too much of the booty for themselves. Or perhaps splinter groups are taking over from the Zest’s ‘moderate terrorists’.

    After all, it was the Rothschild intention to exploit FOR THEMSELVES the economic and financial resources of Libya. All that luvverly sweet oil and natural gas. All that sweet water. And all that gorgeous white gold.

    The first act of the Zest-sponsored Al Qaeda ‘rebels’ who took down Libya and drove a butcher’s knife up Gaddafi’s ass, was, in fact, to set up a central bank linked to the Bank of International Settlements – the Rothschilds’ most private bank and mothership of the entire global central banksterin’ scam.

