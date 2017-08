FRANCE – Woman forced to pay $575 for swimming in communal pool wearing burkini

RT – A Muslim woman who rented a private vacation residence in France was reportedly made to pay €490 (US$575) because she swam in the property’s communal pool while wearing a burkini. The owner said the pool had to be emptied and cleaned after her swim. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

