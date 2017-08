ELECTRONIC INTIFADA – The European Union has hired an Israeli who advocates genocidal violence against Palestinians as the face of a new promotional campaign. Avishai Ivri appears in a video the EU embassy in Tel Aviv posted on its Facebook page last month. “The European Union. You think it’s anti-Israel, right?” Ivri begins. “Let me surprise you.” CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 08/05/2017, 6:41 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.