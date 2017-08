Israeli Defense Forces continue to assist their Jewhadists in Syria

SOTT – Photos have been released on social media showing Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) medical personnel recovering wounded terrorists from the Syrian side of the Golan region and then treating them on the Israeli-occupied side. According to sources, these militants are treated by the IDF in Israeli only to then be sent back into Syria were they continue to commit terrorist acts. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

