SWEDEN – Military’s purpose is to defend homosexuals
The Swedish Armed Forces also have another important mission — to protect homosexuals. Below is a Forsvarsmakten post on July 31, 2017, followed by a pic of a pair of army boots with rainbow laces:
“We are prepared to go as far as we can. Your right to live any way you want, as whoever you want and with whom you want, is our task to defend. And we are prepared to give everything to do it. Learn more about how we work for everyone’s equal value, justice and equality .
#1 by Karen Carter on 08/05/2017 - 6:47 am
And to think, these are the descendants of the brave and mighty Danes, the Vikings, etc. Gosh, what a travesty and how sickening. Their ancestors are crying out from their graves.
#2 by Gary on 08/05/2017 - 7:10 am
Jewess Barbara Lerner Spectre is free to walk the streets without someone harming so much as a hair on her head after making the famous video admitting that jews are behind the unchecked immigration and other changes that have destroyed Sweden and now I know why. Sweden really has become a moral cesspool.