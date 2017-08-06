Ernst Zündel died on Saturday, August 5 (R.I.P)

Please check out Carolyn Yeager’s website for more updates: LINK
This entry was posted on 08/06/2017, 9:29 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.
#1 by bl4ckhawk on 08/06/2017 - 9:32 am
“ZIONISM is racist and it is Biblically inspired (rather than spiritually inspired). Being a fundamentalist movement, ZIONISM is not categorically different from NAZISM. Only when we understand ZIONISM in its racist context will we begin to comprehend the depth of its atrocities.”
#2 by Lasse Karagiannis (@Amalek_) on 08/06/2017 - 9:33 am
Rest in peace Ernest Zundel
#3 by Colin on 08/06/2017 - 11:24 am
Crappy news.
Rest in peace, Mr.Zundel.