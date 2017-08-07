Putin to run for president in 2018



THE DURAN – “Vladimir Vladimirovich, we have a request – we all ask you to register as a candidate in the next presidential elections, we would all be very glad when it happens,” said the villagers in the Siberian republic of Buryatia via a TV link, organized during the president’s visit to the eastern regions of Russia. CONTINUE READING Share this: Facebook

Email

Google

Twitter

More

Tumblr

Print



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Reddit

Like this: Like Loading... Related

This entry was posted on 08/07/2017, 9:55 am and is filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through RSS 2.0. You can skip to the end and leave a response. Pinging is currently not allowed.